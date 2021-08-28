Vindu Dara Singh on Zeeshan Khan, Pratik Sehajpal: 'They Can't Copy Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz'

Bigg Boss OTT is providing the audience with the right amount of spice, drama, and entertainment. Just like all other seasons, viewers can see some contestants getting closer to each other like Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat and Nishant Bhat-Moose Jattana. However, you do not get along with all contestants but it is important to keep your anger in control. In the past seasons, viewers have seen several contestants were evicted from the show after they got engaged in a physical fight.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Kushal Tandon, on August 26, had expressed his view on Zeeshan Khan’s eviction. Zeeshan, who was Divya Agarwal’s connection, was evicted from the show after he pushed Pratik Sehajpal during a fight. Referring to the fight between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz in Bigg Boss 13, Kushal tweeted that back then, the two were not evicted for pushing each other. Post Zeeshan’s eviction, social media has been divided. While some consider the eviction fair, others demand that Pratik should also have been evicted.

Jus stumbled upon bigboss episode… hahah it’s funny , both the boys had a testosterone boost due to task , but y u showed doors to Zeeshan guy ? What was new , shukla and aseeem used to have tiff like this every day … did u showed doors to any one ? Then y today to Zeeshan ?— KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) August 26, 2021

There are several former Bigg Boss contestants who closely follow Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 3 winner Vindu Dara Singh is one of them. In an interview with ETimes , Vindu stated that he feels this time the Bigg Boss OTT contestants have done their homework. “Some are from other reality shows and they know the game well. It is very competitive,” he said. Drawing a comparison with other reality shows, Vindu said that there is no reality show like Bigg Boss. He opined that though there are contestants who are trying to overpower the show, Bigg Boss knows how to deal with them.

On the comparisons that netizens and other celebrities are drawing between Sidharth-Asim and Zeeshan-Pratik, Vindu stated that they can try to be Sidharth and Asim but cannot copy them. The former Bigg Boss contestant expressed that he feels right from the start, Pratik was unnecessarily arguing which shows that he is not his real self.

