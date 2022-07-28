Vindu Dara Singh Remembers Sidharth Shukla: ‘He Was Amazing, Would Not Forget Anything’

Sidharth Shuklahad been a part of the industry for several years, but with his performance and stint in Bigg Boss 13, he not just earned several fans, but also revealed an absolutely new side to him. In fact, his performance on the controversial reality show and his bond with Shehnaaz Gill not just propelled him towards victory, but also gave him popularity that even his Bollywood debut with Hunpty Sharma Ki Dulhania was not able to give him. Not just the commoners, but celebs too became his fans and one amongst them is Vindu Dara Singh. He has always been vocal about his love for the actor. Now, in a chat show with Shardul Pandit, he remembered the late actor.

Talking to Shardul, Vindu Dara Singh said, “Ever since Sidharth left, I don’t feel like watching Bigg Boss. I used to think that whenever there would be a season featuring winners, I would win. But then Sidharth came and I would think how can I defeat him? Nobody can defeat him. He was just amazing. He was like a machine. He spoke exactly what would take place. I could never recall things but he would remember everything. In my season, I fought with Bakhtiyaar, then someone made bad tea and I would nominate that person. I was like this, but Sidharth would not forget anything.”

Remembering the late actor, he added, “I didn’t know him much before the show but after the show I loved him so much. His sister told him that she wants to meet me. We sat down, bonded very well. For 3-4 hours we ate. Just like me, he also loved to eat. We would talk about work, something or the other. We were supposed to work on something together and were supposed to meet. But he went away. I met him a few times. His family is so great, it’s unreal. His mother, she wants to thank each and every person in the world for giving all the love to that family. They remember his father who passed away many years back. Fans are amazing, sidhearts are amazing and Sidharth Shukla will live on.”

Sidharth Shukla passed away on the 2nd of September last year, after suffering from a massive heart attack. He was just 40 years old.

