Vindu Dara Singh, Wife Dina Umarova Eliminated From Nach Baliye 9

On Sunday, Vindu Dara Singh and wife Dina Umarova were eliminated from the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. Along with Urvashi Dholakia and her ex Anuj Sachdeva, the couple was placed at the bottom two list and between the two jodis, Singh and Umarova were eliminated from the show for getting the least number of votes.

Taking his elimination in a sporting spirit, Vindu took to his social media accounts to share a video of their final performance. "If you never dance you should, because dance is fun and fun is good. Thank you for all the love and wishes for #NachBaliye we had great fun thank you @StarPlus @AnilJha @Banijay #SKTV," he captioned the post.

In the video, the couple can be seen dancing on Neeche Phoolon Ki Dukan from the film Joru Ka Gulam (2009) as their co-contestants, judges Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan and guests Govinda and his wife Suneeta cheer for them. For the performance, Singh can be seen dressed up as actor Shakti Kapoor’s iconic character Nandu.

If you never Dance you should , because Dance is fun and fun is good 🕺🏾👍🏼 Thank you for all the love and wishes for #NachBaliye we had great fun thank you @StarPlus @AnilJha @Banijay #SKTV pic.twitter.com/CLibFP0GXR — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) August 11, 2019

Vindu and Dina are the second couple to be eliminated after Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao were evicted from the show last week.

Produced by Salman Khan, season 9 of the popular dance reality show is already making waves on social media, thanks to an interesting concept that sees ex-couples competing against real-life 'jodis.'

