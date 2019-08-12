Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Vindu Dara Singh, Wife Dina Umarova Eliminated From Nach Baliye 9

Vindu and Dina are the second couple to be eliminated after Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao were evicted from the show last week.

News18.com

Updated:August 12, 2019, 12:11 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Vindu Dara Singh, Wife Dina Umarova Eliminated From Nach Baliye 9
Vindu and Dina are the second couple to be eliminated after Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao were evicted from the show last week.
Loading...

On Sunday, Vindu Dara Singh and wife Dina Umarova were eliminated from the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. Along with Urvashi Dholakia and her ex Anuj Sachdeva, the couple was placed at the bottom two list and between the two jodis, Singh and Umarova were eliminated from the show for getting the least number of votes.

Taking his elimination in a sporting spirit, Vindu took to his social media accounts to share a video of their final performance. "If you never dance you should, because dance is fun and fun is good. Thank you for all the love and wishes for #NachBaliye we had great fun thank you @StarPlus @AnilJha @Banijay #SKTV," he captioned the post.

In the video, the couple can be seen dancing on Neeche Phoolon Ki Dukan from the film Joru Ka Gulam (2009) as their co-contestants, judges Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan and guests Govinda and his wife Suneeta cheer for them. For the performance, Singh can be seen dressed up as actor Shakti Kapoor’s iconic character Nandu.

Vindu and Dina are the second couple to be eliminated after Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao were evicted from the show last week.

Produced by Salman Khan, season 9 of the popular dance reality show is already making waves on social media, thanks to an interesting concept that sees ex-couples competing against real-life 'jodis.'

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram