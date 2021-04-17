Vineet Kumar Singh All Praise for Pankaj Tripathi: 'He Shot Me in Wasseypur, Sent Medicines in Real Life'

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh, who was struggling to arrange medicines for his family members and himself in Varanasi, recently found a saviour in his on-screen enemy actor Pankaj Tripathi. On Friday evening, the Mukkabaaz actor had taken to Twitter to share his plight and express his anger towards the handling of the pandemic situation in the country.

He had written, “I’m in benaras The drug (FabiFlu) is not available in the market. Private labs have been unable to perform the Covid test for five days. What should I give to the sick? Videos of your promises or your huge crowd rally, which you guys are constantly posting? Damn. Selfless blinds you. Wake up, the common man is dying"

मैं बनारस में हूँबाज़ार में दवा( FabiFlu)नहीं मिल रही है।निजी लैब कोविड टेस्ट करने को पाँच दिन से असमर्थ हैं।बीमार को क्या दूँ?आपके वादे या आपके अपार भीड़ वाली रैली की videos?जो आप लोग लगातार पोस्ट कर रहे हैं?धिक्कार है।स्वार्थ अंधा बना देता है।जागें,आम आदमी दम तोड़ रहा है🙏— Vineet Kumar Singh (@vineetkumar_s) April 16, 2021

He later re-shared his post to inform that his Gangs of Wasseypur co-star actor Pankaj Tripathi stepped in and provided the ailing actor and his family with the medicine they needed. Adding a touch of humour, he also added that the one who killed him in Wasseypur saved his life now.

“I want to tell those who doubt, that my family members are sick, some friends are sick, and I am also sick. The medicine has been found. Thanks for helping @TripathiiPankaj Brother. My character was shot by Sultan in Wasseypur, but in real life, the pill (medicine) is sent", he wrote.

For the unversed, in the 2012 gangster film series Gangs of Wasseypur, Tripathi’s character, Sultan had murdered Singh’s character, Danish. He also appeared on screen with Tripathi in the 2020 film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film also starred Janhvi Kapoor and Angad Bedi.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here