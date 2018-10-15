English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vinita Nanda Won't be Intimidated by Threats, Defamation Suits, Says Producer's Lawyer
Vinita Nanda accused Alok Nath of spiking her drink and raping her 19 years ago.
Writer-producer Vinta Nanda will remain undaunted in her fight against the sexual violation she faced 19 years ago even if defamation suits come her way, her lawyer said on Monday, a day after actor Alok Nath's wife Ashu Singh reportedly moved a court seeking a police probe into the "Tara" writer's accusation.
Nanda has accused Alok of rape.
Dhruti M Kapadia, Nanda's advocate, in a statement said they are going to fight out the matter legally, and said the "defamation proceedings are not served upon us as yet".
"However and whatever the proceedings will be, we will deal with everything following due process of law," Kapadia added.
Nanda is awaiting decisions of various association like Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA), Screenwriters Association (SWA) and Indian Film and Television Directors Association (IFTDA).
Alok is supposed to reply to CINTAA by Monday evening and to IFTDA by Thursday.
"Pursuant to decisions we will further decide our next step of action. It is pertinent to note my client is further humiliated in continuity for which we will legally take recourse.
"She will not be deprived of any legal help she seeks. My client will not be intimidated by threats and defamation suits which are primarily meant to delay and distract from the gravity of the allegations," Kapadia said.
