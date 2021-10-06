Vinod Khanna Birth Anniversary: Five Films of the Late Bollywood Icon

The late Vinod Khanna was one of the most beloved Bollywood actors to have graced the silver screen. In his nearly five-decade-long career, which began in 1968, Khanna took part in over 150 films and brought several memorable characters to life. On the 74th anniversary of Khanna’s birth, we take a look at five memorable film roles of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient.

Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971)

Bollywood hero Vinod Khanna started his career playing supporting roles, anti-heroes and villains. In director Raj Khosla’s Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Khanna played a notorious dacoit named Jabbar Singh, who terrorises the people of a village. The premise is very similar to Sholay (1984), and Dharmendra also plays the protagonist.

Achanak (1973)

This Gulzar-directed plot fictionalises the real-life KM Nanavati v State of Maharashtra murder case of 1959. The film primarily deals with Major Ranjeet Khanna’s (Vinod Khanna) treatment at a hospital by Dr Chaudhary (Om Shivpuri) and Nurse Radha (Farida Jalal) who develops an affection for the hero only to learn he has been sentenced to death for killing his wife Pushpa (Lily Chakravarty) and his best friend Prakash.

Shaque (1976)

This gripping murder mystery and drama, directed by Aruna-Vikas, received critical acclaim for its direction and performances. The story revolves around Khanna’s Vinod Joshi, who is witness to a murder of a colleague at his office. A person is arrested based on the testimony of Joshi but another character, Maan Singh (Dutt), sends a letter to Joshi’s wife Meena (Azmi), making her suspect her husband in the case.

Amar Akbar Anthony (1977)

Khanna plays the role of Inspector Amar Khanna in this cult hit film by Manmohan Desai. His fight scene with Amitabh Bachchan’s character Anthony is one of the most re-watched scenes from the film.

Lekin (1991)

Inspired by Tagore’s short story Khudito Pashan (Hungry Stones), Lekin, directed by Gulzar, is a reincarnation mystery. Samir (Khanna), a government employee, is sent to the abandoned mansion of a deceased king in Rajasthan for official work. Here, he meets a spirit named Reva (Dimple Kapadia), who tries to tell him her tragic story connected to the mansion.

