Vinod Mehra's Wife Kiran Mehra: The Person Who Remained in His Life Till His End Is Rekha

Rekha had often grabbed headlines for her rumoured romance with late actor Vinod Mehra, who passed away in 1990. Mehra was close to Rekha during the mid-70s. It was believed that the two even got secretly married in Culcatta (now Kolkata). However, in a 2004 television interview with Simi Garewal, Rekha denied having ever been married to him, and referred to him affectionately as a “well-wisher."

Now, Vinod’s wife, Kiran Mehra, has opened up about his past relationship with Rekha. “The person who remained in his life till his end is Rekha," Kiran told ETimes. “She was like a family member and I still look up to her as a friend. Rekha is a wonderful person, very loving and forgiving. She even attended our marriage. If I meet her today, I will give her the tightest hug. I know her mother and sisters. I am not comparing myself to someone who’s so high up there- but actually, Rekha and I are very similar."

Rekha’s biography The Untold Story, by Yasser Usman, mentioned her secret wedding to Vinod Mehra. According to a filmmaker, when Vinod Mehra, Rekha’s rumoured husband, took her to his house in Bombay after tying the knot with her, Vinod’s mother was furious and did not accept Rekha as her daughter-in-law.

The two had reportedly parted way amicably. Following this, Mehra had fallen in love with Kiran, who was the daughter of a businessman from Kenya. They had tied the knot in 1988 and Kiran had moved to India to live with him.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.