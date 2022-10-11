Vinu Mohan’s Oru Pakka Nadan Premam Release Date Out

The makers of Oru Pakka Nadan Premam have finally confirmed the release date of the upcoming Malayalam film. The romantic drama is slated to hit the big screen on October 14. Written by Raju C Chennad, the plot of the film revolves around two characters – Kannan and Thulasi, childhood friends who turn lovers, and the tragic outcome of their fairytale romance form the crux of the story. It is billed as a feel-good love story based in a rural setting.

With Bhagath Manuel and Vinu Mohan in the lead roles, the ensemble cast of the film boasts of Madhupal, Sreeju Aravind, Kalabhavan Hanif, Ziyad Ahmed, V.P. Ramachandran, Ambooty, Tom Jacob, Sumesh Mukhtala, Krishnan Payyanur, Sanath, Ansil, Abdul Karim and Soni Changanassery, among others, in key roles.

Oru Pakka Nadan Premam has been directed by Vinodh Nettathani, and it has been produced by Sajad M under the banner of AMS Productions. As far as the technical crew is concerned, the makers roped in Unni Karath and Jayachandrakrishna for handling the film’s cinematography and editing, respectively.

The Malayalam romantic drama’s music has been composed by Mohan Sithara. The lyrics of its songs are penned by Kaitapram Damodaran Namboothiri, K. Jayakumar, Engandyur Chandrasekharan, and Vinu Krishnan, with songs sung by K.J. Yesudas, Vineeth Srinivasan, Vidhu Pratap, Afzal, Jyotsana, Anwar Sadat, and Shikha Prabhakar. Oru Pakka Nadan Premam’s background has been scored by S.P. Venkatesh.

Hasmir Nemam is the production controller and Vincent Panangkootan worked as the chief associate director for this project. Saji Kodanad, Manish Babu, and Ramdas Thanur are the faces behind the art, makeup, and costume, respectively.

