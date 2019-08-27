Take the pledge to vote

Viola Davis to Play Michelle Obama in TV Series First Ladies

According to reports, the show will explore the personal and political lives of First Ladies of the USA, namely, Obama, Eleanor Roosevelt, and Betty Ford.

August 27, 2019
The Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis, who currently stars in the hit show How To Get Away With Murder, is all set to make a comeback to television after its last season. This time, Davis is playing the dream role of former First Lady Michelle Obama in the channel Showtime's TV series First Ladies.

According to reports, the show will explore the personal and political lives of First Ladies of the USA, namely, Obama, Eleanor Roosevelt, and Betty Ford.

The show will be written by novelist Aaron Cooley and will be based on various game-changing decisions made by these women which have been hidden from public view. Viola Davis and husband Juulius Tennon will serve as executive producers under their company Juvee Productions. The show has reportedly been fast-tracked and will go on floors soon.

The actor, who is good friends with Michelle Obama, took to Instagram to confirm the news. She captioned the picture, "Proud to spotlight these brave, extraordinary women!"

Viola was recently seen in Steve McQueen's critically acclaimed film Widows, also starring Michelle Rodriguez. She is also currently filming Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom with Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman. Last but not least, the actor will be appearing as  Shirley Chisholm, the first woman of colour to be elected in Congress, in her biopic.

