Violence is Not a Solution to Anything At All, Says Kriti Sanon on Anti-CAA Protests

Actors Kriti Sanon, Yami Gautam and Nushrat Bharucha have reacted to the ongoing nationwide unrest over the amended citizenship law by calling it "extremely unfortunate."

India has been witnessing country-wide protests which triggered off by a police crackdown in UP's Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia after their students demonstrated against the controversial citizenship law.

“It really disheartens me and makes me feel really sad with everything that's happening around," said Kriti Sanon on the sidelines of Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2019.

"Violence is not a solution to anything at all. Peaceful protest is our right as citizens. But everything should have happened in a non-violent way. Right now is the time where we should tackle it with maturity and have a verbal conversation about it. People need to be heard. Students were protesting and I think peaceful protest is our right. People who are protesting need to have conversation with the government and their view point need to be come out," Kriti added.

Yami Gautam also called for peace and said, "We need to stop violence. Safety and security is extremely important-- be it for students or police or anybody. Peace and harmony is the need of the hour."

Nushrat said, "The current situation is very unfortunate. I really feel that there's a right of doing it. Violence is not something anybody should ever resort to. I really feel that things would get better."

Meanwhile, thousands of protesters, including Bollywood personalities like Farhan Akhtar, Huma Qureshi, Anubhav Sinha, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Reema Kagti, Javed Jaffrey and Swara Bhasker, marched through the streets of Mumbai on Thursday to oppose the amended citizenship law.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.