Vipin Das Directorial Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey Gets Applauded For Its Perfect Casting

Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, directed by Malayalam filmmaker Vipin Das, was released on October 28. The film received immense praise from both critics and the audience for a sharp satire on aspects like toxic masculinity and the toxic behaviour of in-laws. Apart from the subject, another aspect, which became the highlight of Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, was its casting.

One social media user perfectly summed up how the film’s casting was brilliantly done. The user, who goes by the name Sajhu Mathew, wrote on Facebook: “Gone are the days when the kid who looked like Mohanlal grew up and turned into Mammootty. Perfect casting ️Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey."

Sajhu has also shared a screen-grab of a child artist who played Jaya’s character. He has admired the fact that this child artist has strikingly similar resemblances to Darshana Rajendran, who played the character of grown-up Jaya. As pointed out by Sajhu, makers have ensured that there are no major differences between child artists and adult actors in the film. Earlier, in films, these minute details were often not taken care of.

Social media users totally agreed with the point raised by Sajhu.

Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey revolves around the life of Jaya, who suffers discrimination right from her childhood. She is not allowed to choose her preferred course to study, nor marry the partner of her choice. When Jaya is married to a man named Rajesh, she finds that he remains too engrossed in his poultry business. Jaya’s life takes a twisted turn when she endures immense physical and mental abuse from her husband.

She is criticised by her parents and in-laws for not confining to the so-called norms of society. After having suffered enough, Jaya decides to separate from her husband.

Apart from Darshana, Basil Joseph, Noby Marcose, Sudheer Paravoor and Harish Pengan had essayed key roles in Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey.

