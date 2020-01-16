Take the pledge to vote

Vir Das Announces Republic Day Stand-Up Special with Netflix

Vir Das, who already has two stand-up specials for the media-service providing company Netflix, is all set for a Republic Day special for the streaming platform.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 16, 2020, 1:12 PM IST
Vir Das Announces Republic Day Stand-Up Special with Netflix
Vir Das, who already has two stand-up specials for the media-service providing company Netflix, is all set for a Republic Day special for the streaming platform.

Vir Das, who already has two stand-up specials for the media-service providing company Netflix, took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to announce his upcoming project.

Vir wrote, “ANNOUNCEMENT! January 26, Republic Day...#VirDasForIndia comes out on Netflix. A comedy special entirely about India. Celebrating our culture, our values, our madness...all of it.”

Adding a little humour, he said, “I would like to humbly apologize for the things I am about to say. Comedy and patriotism go well together...right?”

Earlier, He had opened up about people bashing comedians for picking up sensitive topics and making jokes out of them. In an interview to Hindustan Times, Vir had said, “I think we, Indians read too much into the jokes, which ideally should not be taken seriously. We should let them run and slide, and forget about it.”

Pressing on the fact that jokes are just meant for fun, the Badmaash Company actor added, “They are not made to hurt or malign anyone, but just to make people laugh. Sadly, the problem is that we make a big deal about them. We need to learn to have a sense of humour.”

Vir Das is also named as one of the top 10 comics to watch out by Variety Magazine.

He owns a company called Weirdass, which gives a platform to all the stand-up comedians across India to showcase their talents.

The Netflix stand-up, called Vir Das For India, will be released on January 26.

