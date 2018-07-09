English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Vir Das Lauds Anurag Kashyap's Sacred Games, Calls It a 'Great Product'
Vir says that the new wave of uncensored digital freedom will take Indian content to good places.
(Photo: Netflix)
Comedian-actor Vir Das has lauded Anurag Kashyap's latest web series Sacred Games. He says that the new wave of uncensored digital freedom will take Indian content to good places.
Vir tweeted on Sunday: "What a great product! So happy for everyone involved with Sacred Games. Happiest for the writers. This new wave of uncensored digital freedom will drive Indian content into some very very good places."
The Delhi Belly actor also praised writer Varun Grover for the script.
"Big salute Varun Grover and your writing team. So so so well done," he added.
The Netflix's show stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles.
The story of Sacred Games is adapted from Vikram Chandra's book of the same name. The novel takes you into the life of police officer Sartaj Singh and into the criminal underworld of Ganesh Gaitonde, the most wanted gangster in India.
It is described as a story of friendship and betrayal, of terrible violence, of an astonishing modern city and its dark side.
