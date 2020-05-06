Vir Das Lauds Delhi HC's Move To Dismiss Plea About Interim Stay On Airing Of Hasmukh

A day after the Delhi High Court declined to grant interim stay on airing of Vir Das' Hasmukh on Netflix, the actor-comedian has thanked the HC for its support.

A lawyer, named Ashutosh Dubey, had filed a plea against Hasmukh that had claimed the fictional series maligned the reputation of advocates.

Taking to Twitter, Vir has issued an official statement, expressing his gratitude and appreciation to the Delhi HC.

Here's what Vir posted:

"Yesterday, in the Delhi High Court, there was a hearing. A hearing about our show where a fictitious comedian does jokes about a fictitious lawyer. Close to 10 legal notices, groups organising to down-rate it, a suit for 'defaming the reputation of lawyers'.

Fair game. As artists we are taught to accept feedback humbly, and I do so knowing that my work always has, and will polarise people. But if we can accept that these actions go a little beyond feedback, I hope I've earned the right to respectfully respond.

I have spent a decade of my life trying to make this country laugh. I certainly haven't always succeeded, but I have heard enough laughter and seen enough happy people to know that comedy, of all genres, does more good than harm. Offence is taken, not given.

The very essence of democracy is that a creative artist is given the liberty to project the picture of the society in a manner he perceives. One of the prime forms of exposing the ills of the society is by portraying a satirical picture of the same. Stand-up comedians perform that very purpose. In their portrayal they use satire and exaggerate the ills to an extent that it becomes a ridicule. In the humorous portrayal of the ills of the society the stand-up comedians use satire. - Delhi High Court

I humbly thank the High Court for their support.

Thank you. With respect, Vir."

Meanwhile, the main petition seeking permanent injunction on airing of the show is pending and listed for hearing in July. Netflix, represented by advocate Saikrishna Rajagopal, said in the court that an injunction on the show would be contrary to freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under the Constitution.

It has argued that there are several judgments which say lawyers as a class cannot be defamed.