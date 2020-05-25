Vir Das' Neighbour Sneezes On Him For Breaking Social Distancing Rules, Comedian Films Incident

Vir Das' neighbour sneezed onto the actor-comedian for allegedly violating social distancing norms. However, Vir has dismissed the allegations, and instead accused the man of harassing and threatening him.

The actor-comedian, who also recorded the incident, issued a statement on the matter on his Twitter late Sunday night. In the video, posted by Vir, one can see an elderly man shouting relentlessly and threatening the Hasmukh star for allegedly breaking the social distancing rules. At one point, the man also appears to sneeze at Vir, even as the latter continues to request him to maintain social distancing of six feet.

Detailing the incident, Vir wrote, "This is one crazy evening. I live on the ground floor. We've got a little sit out. At 10pm, a neighbour came by, because we had cooked dinner for them too. We do that with them and also some of the others within the complex. We gave him a chair fifteen feet away, FULLY socially distanced. My neighbour had a can of coke from his house, a mask on, which he had pulled down to have a smoke. I was on the outdoor sit out area of my house, neighbour was in the complex, fully socially distanced. Five minutes later, this happens.

"This man is not my landlord, he lives on the first floor of the annexe building. He is upset because my landlord inherited the house I live in and he didn't. This man does not own my doorstep, my sit-out, or my house. I'm not sure if an old man threatening to assault me, or sneezing on me, or asking his dead parent to haunt me qualifies as harassment. But this is a little ridiculous. And before this turns into him going to the media, as he has done before, and I've sat through it quietly...I'm not normally one for drama I'm sorry but this crossed the line. How's your lockdown going?"

Lockdown Neighbour. I was giving my friend Kavi who lives three houses down from me some dinner. We were waiting for it to get cooked 15 feet away from each-other. Me on my doorstep, him out. This happened. ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/YKgErSxqBC — Vir Das (@thevirdas) May 24, 2020

Several celebrities including Kubbra Sait, Sayani Gupta, Shruti Seth reacted with shock and asked Vir to take care of himself.

"Vir kudos to you for staying so calm and composed," Kubbra tweeted. Sayani wrote, "This is pure harassment. Also scary cause he seems a little crazy to be cursing you with haunting threats. Please be safe Vir & Shivani."

Vir kudos to you for staying so calm and composed. Phew! Hope the dinner was worth it... waise khaane mein tha kya?

Take care Shivani and Vir. — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) May 24, 2020

This is pure harassment. Also scary cause he seems a little crazy to be cursing you with haunting threats. Please be safe Vir & Shivani. 💛 #crazycoronatimes — Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) May 24, 2020