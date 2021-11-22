Vir Das on 'Two Indias' Controversy: I Want to Keep Writing Love Letters to My Country

Stand-up comic Vir Das, who has been at the receiving end of severe criticism over his viral “Two Indias" monologue at the Kennedy Centre in Washington recently, says it is his job to put out satire and he will continue to write “love letters to my country" as long as he is able to do comedy.

In the six-minute controversial video, Vir talked about the duality of the country and mentioned some of the most topical issues India had been facing, from its battle against COVID-19, gang-rapes, crackdown against comedians to the farmers’ protests. The video caused a huge uproar on social media, with a section of the internet demanding strict action against the stand-up comedian. A complaint was also filed against him for making “derogatory statements against India". The complaint was lodged with the Mumbai Police by high court lawyer Ashutosh Dubey, who serves as the legal advisor of BJP-Maharashtra Palghar District.

Now, Vir has finally opened up about the controversy in an interview with NDTV. “A comedian puts out satire and if it’s the good of the country and the bad of the country ending in the good of the country… I think that’s something that you should want to come together in - I can’t expect what happens when I put out a piece of content… It’s jokes. It’s not in my hands," he said.

Vir suggested that he would not let the controversy change anything about the jokes he writes. “I have made my country laugh for 10 years now. I have devoted my life to writing about my country. We are here at the Emmys because I wrote a love letter to my country. As long as I am able to do my comedy I want to keep writing love letters to my country."

Vir Das has been nominated for an international Emmy for his Netflix show “Vir Das: For India".

