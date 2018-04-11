Vir Das Points at Treatment of White Women in Bollywood After The Simpsons Controversy

While America takes a look at Apu and the conciousness of how Indians are portrayed in American media. Maybe we take a look at how we treat white characters, specifically female in almost every single Bollywood movie......ever? — Vir Das (@thevirdas) April 11, 2018

As The Simpsons has raked up a controversy over stereotyping Indians in America's popular culture, Indian comedian Vir Das has urged poeple to introspect over how Bollywood stereotypes white women."While America takes a look at Apu and the consciousness of how Indians are portrayed in American media, maybe we take a look at how we treat white characters, specifically female in almost every single Bollywood movie. Ever?" Vir, who has widely toured the US, tweeted on Wednesday."The Simpsons" featured a South Asian character called Apu, who has had to grapple with the troubling stereotype of a convenience store clerk with an exaggerated, fake Indian accent since the show's existence.The documentary "The Problem With Apu" touched upon how "The Simpsons" damaged the South Asian caricature.