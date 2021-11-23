Vir Das Reacts to International Emmys Loss: 'An Honour to Represent My Country'

Actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vir Das and web series Aarya, led by Sushmita Sen, could not register a win at the 2021 International Emmy Awards. Vir said it was “an honour" to represent the country at the awards ceremony. Nawazuddin, who was nominated in the best performance by an actor category for his Netflix movie Serious Men, lost out to Scottish actor David Tennant of Des fame.

While Vir’s Netflix comedy special Vir Das: For India lost out to Call My Agent Season 4 from France in the comedy category. The comedian, who has been in news back home for his I Come From Two Indias monologue, said he loved the French drama.

“I was nominated for best comedy at the International Emmy Awards, for jokes. Call My Agent, a gigantic beautiful show I love won. But I got this medal, and ate this fantastic salad with a very interesting crispy cheese topping. It was an honour to represent my country. Thanks so much to the @iemmys For India. It’s always for India. #VirDasForIndia," he wrote on Instagram. Vir has also received praise as well as police complaints for his monologue in Washigton recently.

Sushmita’s Aarya, a Disney+ Hotstar series directed by Ram Madhvani, was nominated in the best drama series category alongside Chile’s El Presidente, Israel’s Tehran and the second season of There She Goes from the UK. Israel’s Tehran topped the drama series category, ending India’s run at the yearly awards.

The nominations for the year 2021 were announced in September. The ceremony was organised adhering to Covid-19 safety guidelines.

