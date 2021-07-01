Vir Das Remembers Delhi Belly as Film Completes 10 Years

Delhi Belly, a film produced by Aamir Khan, was released on July 1, 2011. Directed by Abhinay Deo, it was an action-comedy. The film was one of its kind and gained a lot of popularity for its overall appearance. The theme song of the film, Bhaag D K Bose became a sensation itself especially amongst the youngsters. The film was not a family thing, but was very entertaining. While it made people laugh with its comic timing, it also showed the real-life living scenario of the country’s capital back then. The film was a massive success.

Remembering all the good memories, one of the lead actors of the film, Vir Das posted a picture on his Instagram account. With the hashtag #10yearsOfDelhiBelly, the actor shared some memories of the film. He wrote that he gave five auditions for the film in around two years. To him, after the first reading with his other two co-actors Imran Khan and Kunaal Roy Kapur, the project just felt right.

Vir said that the trio went to the sets of the film with a special feeling about the film turning out to be a madness. It was something that they may never have again. Cherishing the time spent during the making of the film, Vir calls each and everyone who was a part of this project ‘certifiably insane’. Praising the entire cast and crew, the actor said, “Awesome, amazing, crazy people."

The picture shared by the actor looks like an in-between the scene shot in which all the three actors are sitting in a car smiling.

