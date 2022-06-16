Vir Das Tests Covid Positive Before Gujarat Show, Issues Apology, Plans to Watch RRR in Quarantine

Actor and comedian Vir Das has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Vir shared a photo of a Covid-19 rapid testing kit on his Twitter handle. He added that he tested positive according to it and was going to get an RTPCR test done.

In the post, Vir also apologised to his fans as he had to cancel his upcoming show in Gujarat. Sharing the picture, Vir tweeted, “Gujarat. Woke up showing symptoms, rapid tested and now going to get RTPCR tested. Team is currently working on new dates for the Gujarat show. We’re gonna try and come back in a few weeks whenever the venues are available. Your tickets will be refunded if you’d like. Sorry Gujarat! I’m super sad about this, but I hope to see you real soon. I hope you’ll come back on the new dates.”

Gujarat. Woke up showing symptoms, now going to get RTPCR tested. Team is currently working on new dates for the Gujarat in a few weeks whenever the venues are available. Your tickets will be refunded. Sorry Gujarat! I hope you’ll come back on the new dates. pic.twitter.com/YKgvnfA3en — Vir Das (@thevirdas) June 15, 2022

In another tweet, Vir asked fans to recommend some films or shows that he can watch during the quarantine period. He also revealed that he’d be watching RRR and also had Stranger Things and Peaky Blinders on his list.

Covid viewing item one. RRR.

Other recommendations? Stranger things and peaky blinders on the list already. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) June 15, 2022

Earlier this year in January, Vir had tested positive for Covid-19. Sharing the news, he wrote, “Right. I’ve tested positive for Covid-19. Mild symptoms. Aches and a sore throat. Isolated at home. Had only been in contact with two other people in the last month and thankfully they are both negative. Now I am in a room. I have three pillows and a quilt. I’m seriously considering embroidery. Depending on how long this takes, I may wind up with no quilts and 6 pillows, or like 2 quilts. If I had to choose a market, I’d choose quilts over pillows, more exclusive. Almost everyone has a pillow they love. Not everyone has a nice quilt.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.