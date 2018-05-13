Vir Das To Play FBI Agent on ABC Series Whiskey Cavalier

After successfully exploring The Boarding World Tour spanning across 6 continents and more than 26 countries, Vir Das is back with another pleasant surprise. The stand-up comedian has been signed on for a new hour-long weekly dramedy series Whiskey Cavalier by ABC. The show will be produced by Warner Brothers.It will be an hour long high octane action dramedy following the tough but tender FBI super agent, Will Chase who has a code name of Whiskey Cavalier. Vir Das will be seen essaying the role as one of the main leads in the series playing the role of Jai Datta. Vir sneakily shot the pilot earlier this year in Prague for three weeks.Talking about his new show, he said, "I had such a good time shooting the pilot. It's an exciting time to bring Indian voices to American television. This is a comedy team and a cast that is the right mix of laughs and action. I'm looking forward to saving the world with some hilarious people. It was something that the universe sends my way while I was on tour in the US. I ended up meeting Bill and the team and we found this character together. I had such a good time shooting the pilot. It's an exciting time to bring Indian voices to American television. This is a comedy team and a cast that is the right mix of laughs and action. I'm looking forward to saving the world with some hilarious people."