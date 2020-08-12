MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Vir Das to Release Unscripted Homegrown Comedy Special 'Inside Out'

Credits- Instagram

Credits- Instagram

Vir Das creates an unscripted comedy special 'Inside Out' which includes excerpts and behind the scenes of the shows, he did between March and June 2020.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: August 12, 2020, 8:48 PM IST
Share this:

Actor and comedian Vir Das is set to unveil an unscripted homegrown comedy special that was created from his 30 virtual shows during the lockdown.

Between March and June 2020, Vir Das did close to 30 shows. The proceeds from each show were directed to different charity organisations.

He has now collated excerpts and ‘behind the scenes' from these shows, and created an unscripted comedy special titled "Inside Out".

"Week on week the encouraging response kept pouring in and we knew there was enough material to make a special. We recorded all the virtual shows in advance and it's turned out quite interesting," said Vir Das.

"I decided to talk about our collective fears and give it a light touch. In such times when we don't know when we can do our next physical gig or shoot for a special, we thought this was a good way of changing with the changing times. This isn't the new normal honestly but this is a novel alternative, for now," he added.

The special will premiere on Vir Das' website on August 21.

Next Story
Loading