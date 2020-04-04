MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Vir Das To Star In Web Series Titled Hasmukh, Is Excited To Be Back On Screen

Vir Das To Star In Web Series Titled Hasmukh, Is Excited To Be Back On Screen

The series follows the journey of a young man from Saharanpur who wants to be the greatest comedian in the world. While he is a great writer, he lacks comic timing.

  IANS
  April 4, 2020, 12:32 PM IST
Stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das, who is looking forward to his upcoming web series Hasmukh, says performing in front of a live audience is extremely different from being in a fictional film or series.

In the show, he will be seen as Hasmukh, who works hard to bring a smile to everyone's face. "Performing in front of a live audience is extremely different from being in a fictional film or series. I'm back on screen playing a strange and unusual character, so I'm excited," Vir said.

The trailer of the show was released on Friday. The series follows the journey of a young man from Saharanpur who wants to be the greatest comedian in the world. While he is a great writer, he lacks comic timing. It is a story of untamed ambition.

Talking about the role of Hasmukh, he said, "He's super awkward, soft spoken and always mild, until he murders or gets on stage. Stand-up comedians will relate to Hasmukh's journey --- well, most of it at least. We're all looking for innovative ways to make people laugh, but this guy takes it to the next level. The trailer should give you a sneak peek into what I'm talking about, but just wait and watch!"

Also featuring Ranvir Shorey, Manoj Pahwa, Ravi Kishan, Amrita Bagchi, Suhail Nayyar, Inaamulhaq and Raza Murad, Hasmukh is directed by Nikhil Gonsalves and will release on April 17.

The Netflix show is produced for Applause Entertainment by Emmay Entertainment.

