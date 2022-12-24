Viraj Ghelani Reveals His Reaction When He Was First Offered Govinda Naam Mera, Says 'In Sheer Shock...'

Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar starrer comedy-thriller Govinda Naam Mera has been out and is being widely received by the critics and the audience. Viraj Ghelani who essayed the role of the on-screen boyfriend or Bhumi Pednekar was also one of the USPs of the movie with his subtle comic timing and screen presence. However, the comedian and social media influencer had never imagined in his life that he would become a part of Dharma Production.

Speaking about the same, as quoted by ETimes, the actor shared that he had got a call from Dharma. He said, “When I got a call for auditions for the film and I got to know it is a Dharma film, I did not even bother to say no and just hung up. And finally one day I decided to give it a shot and I gave the audition."

He went on to add, “I was confident that I would not get the role so I did not feel like doing so much hard work. But still, I ended up giving an audition and then I got a call from Shashank sir’s team that he wants to see me. I still remember the time when I was in the Dharma office to meet Shashank sir, he came and said that he really liked my audition and we proceeded with the readings."

The actor then revealed that Shashank Khaitan had asked him about the reading and had confirmed whether he would love to be a part of his film. He shared, “The best part was Shashank sir again met me and asked about the reading and then put forth ‘the question’ if I would be interested in signing the film. I was in sheer shock; I was like I came all the way from Borivali to Andheri to sit in the Dharma office. How I would say no to this opportunity. And that is how I was signed up for the film. It was a very surreal experience for me."

Govinda Naam Mera revolved around the life of a charming young man Govinda Waghmare who is trying to juggle time between his wife and girlfriend with a pinch of confusion, chaos, and laughter. As per the review of News18 Showsha,"Watching Govinda Naam Mera is akin to having your favourite fast-food, which may not be high on nutrition (read content driven cinema), but you relish it with glee since it whets your appetite. Packed with just about every mass-friendly ingredient available on the shelf, Khaitan designs an entertainer that keeps you amused for most parts."

Read all the Latest Movies News here