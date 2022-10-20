Viral! Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur Fuel Dating Rumours With Cosy Pic From Kriti Sanon's Diwali Bash

A new picture of Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur has surfaced online, fuelling rumours of the actors dating. The Kalank star and the Gehraiyaan actress were seen attending Kriti Sanon’s star-studded Diwali bash in Mumbai. While the actors did not pose together for the paparazzi at the bash, a photo of them getting cosy at the party has now gone viral.

The picture was shared by Neha Dhupia on her Instagram Stories. In the picture, Neha was seen posing with Angad Bedi and Kriti Sanon. The trio was clicking a selfie but it was Ananya and Aditya in the background that caught fan attention. The actors were seen distant from other guests at the party and chatting into the night. The picture has convinced fans that something is brewing between the two.

Back in July, it is reported that both the actors have a mutual affinity towards each other and this is a very recent development in the lives of the two. However, there is always a possibility that the two had been keeping it extremely private earlier and the news slowly is seeing the light of day, according to ETimes. To top it off, Ananya confessed on Koffee With Karan 7 that she finds Aditya ‘hot’.

While we wait for the rumoured couple to speak up about their alleged relationship, Ananya also seemingly reunited with her rumoured ex-boyfriend Kartik Aaryan at the bash. The actors were rumoured to be dating briefly, with Karan Johar hinting on Koffee With Karan 7 that the rumours were seemingly true. However, Ananya chose to remain tight-lipped.

Meanwhile, the starry party was attended by several actors including Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, Vicky Kaushal, Ekta Kapoor, Karan Johar, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha, and more were seen making their way to the pre-Diwali bash.

