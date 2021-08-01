Viral 'Bathrobe Guy' Zeeshan Khan Confirmed for Bigg Boss OTT: Report

The upcoming season of the reality show Bigg Boss will be unlike any we have ever watched before. This time, the show will premiere on the OTT platform Voot and eventually move to TV. Filmmaker Karan Johar will be hosting this unique season, whose participant list has been slowly unveiled. News18 recently reported that the first contestant to be confirmed as a participant on the show is singer Neha Bhasin.. Now, according to reports actor Zeeshan Khan has also been roped in to participate in the reality show.

Zeeshan, who is best known for his role in Kumkum Bhagya, recently went viral for trying to board a flight wearing a bathrobe. In the video, the actor claimed that he was trying to enter the Guinness World Record by becoming the first person to travel in a flight wearing a bathrobe. However, airport security quickly thwarted his plans and asked him to wear appropriate clothes.

According to ETimes, Zeeshan will be participating in the Karan Johar-hosted show. However, no official confirmation or statement has been released by the actor or the show.

In an interview with ETimes after his viral stint, Zeeshan had said, “It was just for fun. I keep creating these funny videos to entertain my fans and that was a part of it. While some took it sportingly many didn’t understand the joke at all. If Ranveer Singh would have done it then people wouldn’t have sent those hate comments. I thought I should do something which will make people laugh.”

Meanwhile, the publication also revealed that choreographer Nishant Bhat is also in talks to participate on the show. However, he refuted the reports stating that he will be participating in Remo D’Souza’s Dance Deewane 4.

