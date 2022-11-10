Viral! Internet Is Smitten By Mahima Chaudhry's Daughter Ariana Mukherji As She Looks Like A Spitting Image of Her Mom

The screening of the much-awaited film Uunchai was held in Mumbai on Wednesday and several high-profile celebrities attended the grand event. Among the many celebrities, actress Mahima Chaudhry also graced the event. Mahima made a rare appearance and stole the limelight with her appearance at the event hosted by her The Signature co-star Anupam Kher’s acting school. The appearance was made extra special with the rare appearance of Mahima Chaudhary’s daughter Ariana Mukherji’s appearance, and the internet is smitten by her cute looks. Some even called her a spitting image of her gorgeous mom.

In the video shared by paparazzi Viral Bhayani, Mahima is seen walking towards her daughter Ariana and posing for the camera. The duo is also seen having a fun chat with each other as they arrive. Along with the video, the caption also read,”Mahima Chaudhry with daughter during graced the special screening of Uunchai hosted by Anupam Kher's Actor Prepares making the event grander.”

For the event, Mahima sported a black top along with a red and black skirt consisting of pleated details. She paired it with a matching blazer. The actress gave her outfit a casual look as she teamed the outfit with a cap. Her daughter Ariana, on the other hand, donned a white crop top and shorts paired with an oversized white shirt and matching sneakers. Watch the video below.

Fans were elated on seeing the actress and her daughter. One of the users wrote,”Seeing her after so long just the same”. Another user wrote, “Aww she looks so beautiful also her daughter too”. A third user wrote, “Like mother like daughter.”

Mahima Chaudhry has been away from the limelight for quite some time as she was diagnosed with breast cancer. It was back in June when Anupam Kher shared an update about Mahima's cancer diagnosis and recovery. Along with the video, he wrote, “I called Mahima Chaudhry a month back from US to play a very important role in my 525th film The Signature. Our conversation turned to her discovering that she has Breast Cancer”.

On the work front, Mahima will make a comeback to acting in the film The Signature, which also stars Anupam Kher in the lead role. The film is directed by Gajendra Ahire and bankrolled by KC Bokadia. The Signature is said to be a heartfelt story about a common man. Apart from them, the movie also stars Ranvir Shorey, Manoj Joshi, Neena Kulkarni and Sneha Paul.

