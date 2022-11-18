Viral! Neha Bhasin Performs Bold Dance On Table At Her Birthday Bash, Check Out Her Killer Moves

Dance like no one’s watching! Well, popular singer and songwriter Neha Bhasin left everyone stunned with her killer moves at her birthday bash. The songstress hosted a grand party and invited some of her close friends from the industry at the bash. While her birthday party did see several celebs like Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz, Rajiv Adatia and Nishant Bhatt among others, what caught our attention is a clip from the party which sees the diva making people sway with her killer dance moves.

Actor Raqesh Bapat of Bigg Boss OTT fame shared a video of Neha dancing to the Amplifier song on the table. He wrote along with the video on Instagram Stories, “Happy birthday my crazy baby, stay crazy, stay blessed."

The singer is seen catching everyone’s attention with her sizzling, hot avatar. Neha donned an embellished silver co-ord set consisting of a bralette and a seer trail that came with a thigh-high slit. Known for her ‘bindaas andaaz’, Neha Bhasin was seen ringing in her birthday with her friends in the most joyous way. In the viral clip, Neha is seen grooving to some peppy tracks and showcasing her hot moves on the stage. Take a look:

Neha’s close friend Rashami Desai arrived at the party in a black slit gown. She also shared a picture of herself and Neha sharing a hug and wrote along with it on Instagram Stories. “Baby meri cutie mera pyar, meri mata (my cutie, my Goddess), mera good mood bad moood dost, tum hamesha khush raho (always be happy, my friend), I love you soooo much. And be the best person you are. Love you so much.”

As for Asim, he attended the party in a beige shirt, black denims and brown shoes. Sharing a picture with Neha from the party, he wrote on Instagram Stories, “Happy birthday Neha Bhasin, lots of love and happiness to you.” Himesh was spotted in a blue sweatshirt and denims while his wife was in a red dress.

At the birthday bash, Neha cut a black and white cake with an edible stiletto on it. Neha shot to fame with the 2007 song Kuch Khass Hai. Among her other popular songs are Dhunki from Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Jag Ghoomeya from Sultan and Punjabi song Paani Ravi Da. She had participated in Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15.

