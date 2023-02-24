Viral! Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir Breaks The Dance Floor With Her Killer Moves On RRR Song Naatu Naatu

The frenzy around RRR’s super hit track Naatu Naatu doesn’t seem to be dying anytime soon. Acclaimed by a number of prestigious awards, the track by MM Keeravani has shattered several geographical barriers, keeping it a constant on party playlists. The song is not just a hit in India but across the border as well. Now, Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has joined the Naatu Naatu bandwagon as she shook a leg on the song, originally featuring JR. NTR and Ram Charan. A video of the actress, setting the stage on fire at a wedding event, is making rounds on the internet.

Decked in a beautiful golden garara, Hania can be seen sporting a pair of white sneakers as she grooves on the dance floor along with a boy. The actress gave her look a final touch by tying her hair in braids and wrapping a gajra around it. The clip, posted on Instagram, opens to show Hania and her partner performing at the centre, while some other guests can be seen gathered around them. Amping up the video’s energy, the two can be seen copying the exact hook steps of the original track. One of the most celebrated Pakistani actresses, Hania completely slays the hook steps performed by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the movie.

The video reportedly belongs to a wedding in Pakistan which marked the attendance of many celebrities, including actress Saboor Aly. Fans rushed to the comments section of the video and pointed out how comfortable Hania looks while performing on Naatu Naatu. One fan wrote, “Oh wow wow this is so good and she is so comfortable in her sneakers and carried them so well.”

Hania has time and again showered her love for Indian movies through her social media posts. Recently, she took to the stories of her Instagram account and dropped a video, wherein she and her friend can be seen performing the hook step of Naatu Naatu.

It must be noted that SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus has already clinched several international awards, including the Golden Globes Critics Choice Awards this year. In addition, Naatu Naatu has also bagged a best original song Oscar nomination last month.

Read all the Latest Movies News here