Viral Pic of TMKOC Co-stars 'Babita Ji' aka Munmun Dutta, 'Tapu' Raj Anadkat Amid Dating Rumours

Recently, a news report suggested that hit comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-stars Munmun Dutta, who plays Babita ji, and Raj Anadkat, who plays Tapu, are dating in real life. As soon as this report emerged, both Munmun and Raj took to social media to vehemently deny such rumours. Before this, Raj and Munmun were seen commenting on each other’s social media posts which led to speculations in the first place.

Now, a picture of them is going viral on social media and has sparked a new round of speculations o their alleged romance. A photo of the two has been making rounds on the internet in which Munmun can be seen holding Raj’s arm as they both smile wide.

Earlier, Munmun broke her silence on dating reports. Taking to Instagram, the actor lashed out at the rumours and also slammed trolls who have been spreading ‘filth’ in the comments section of her Instagram posts.

Taking to social media, she wrote, “To the media and their zero credibility ‘journos’, who has given u the right to post ‘imaginary’ ‘made up’ articles in people’s name about their private life without their consent? R u liable to the damage that you cause to their lives with your reckless behaviour? You don’t stop at shoving your cameras on the face of a grieving woman who just lost her love or lost her son, in a funeral, just for your trps. You can stoop to any level to create sensational articles/headlines at the cost of someone’s dignity, but are you going to take responsibility for wrecking havoc in their lives?? If no then, you should be ashamed of yourself (sic).”

Munmun and Raj have close to ten years of age difference. A few days later Munmun deleted her social media post and decided to start fresh without the rumours affecting her.

