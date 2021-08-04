Viral Pics of Christian Bale as Thor 4 Villain Gorr The God Butcher in Silvery White Robe

Christian Bale is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as antagonist in the upcoming Thor: Live and Thunder. There are other highly anticipated aspects in the movie but Bale’s entry into the superhero universe certainly tops everything. The movie was filmed in Australia amid the pandemic and Bale was spotted in a bald look as he moved around the city for filming. But now, some leaked images from Thor 4 have revealed his look as Gorr The God Butcher in the movie.

His supervillain ensemble includes a flowing hooded sleeveless robes that could be seen fluttering in the breeze as Christian crossed the set, Daily Mail reported. The look matches the comic book version of Gorr. His face is also painted in colour. Take a look.

Other aspects of Thor 4 that are being waited for are Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor avatar, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie embracing her bisexuality, the cameo of Guardians of The Galaxy team and of course Chris Hemsworth’s bulging physique.

Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi and is set for 2022 release.

