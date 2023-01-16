Viral! Rupali Ganguly's Humility Wins Hearts As She Touches Feet of Veteran Journalist at Award Show

Rupali Ganguly is winning the internet with her humble gesture at a recent award function. The Anupamaa actress was spotted touching the feet of veteran journalist Chaitanya Padukone while presenting him an award on stage at the event. In a video, posted on Instagram, Rupali, dressed in a beautiful dark purple saree, can be seen bowing down to the senior journalist and touching his feet after presenting him with an award. The caption posted with the clip introduces Chaitanya Padukone as a journalist who was among the first to get an interview from RD Burman. It claimed that many celebs give their first interview to him.

Reacting to the clip, fans lauded Rupali for simplicity and humble behaviour. One of the fans stated, “Rupali is very down to earth. Success has not changed her because her upbringing was in Anil Ganguly’s house. Such an amazing director .. full of positivity. I have seen all his movies in my growing-up days and it all starts from there for sure.”

Another fan commented, “That's why Rupali mam is so successful and well known, down to earth, and never leave her root.”

There were others who said that the actress is a gem of a person.

Rupali, just like her on-screen character in Anupamaa, served as an inspiration to many fans.

Chaitanya Padukone was awarded the coveted K.A. Abbas Memorial Gold Medal and Trophy for Excellence in Film Journalism, which was presented to him by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, reported Mid Day. In 2012, in the presence of Bollywood legends like Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, and others, he received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award for his excellent work in showbiz journalism.

Anupamaa, which is Rupali Ganguly’s TV show, is dominating the TRP ratings. The show's numerous plot twists keep the viewers even more enthralled. Fans are particularly enamoured with the actress and co-actor Gaurav Khanna's chemistry on the show.

Rupali Ganguly’s character Anupamaa, initially a devoted homemaker takes up the fierce step of breaking her 26-year-long marriage to follow her own dreams. The recent episodes show a rift between Anupamaa and her second husband Anuj over the attachment to her ex-husband’s family.

