Viral! Salman Khan Dances To Saathiya With Boxer Nikhat Zareen, She Calls It 'Dream Come True'

It was a fan moment and a dream come true for Boxer Nikhat Zareen when she got to dance with her favourite megastar Salman Khan! Yes, the Gold medal boxer had every Salman fan excited when she recreated the actor’s song Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya, and we are all for it. The boxing champ who bagged the Gold for India in May 2022 in the 52kg category at the Women’s World Championship, has often talked about her admiration for superstar Salman Khan.And on Tuesday, the boxer shared a video on her Twitter handle, in which she can be seen grooving on Saathiya song from the movie Love with Salman Khan.

The video has now gone viral on social media and Salman fans are super excited to see him re-create this popular song. In the clip, Salman Khan can be seen sporting a white shirt paired with black pants, while Nikhat can be seen in blue athleisure. Along with the video, she wrote, “Finallyyyyy intezar khatam hua (Finally, the wait is over).”

Soon after she shared the video, the fans flooded the comment section. A fan wrote, “Pta nahi (I don’t know) but i got emotional seeing Bhai dancing on this song…the era I wished I could have witness.. Love you Bhai and thanks Nikhat for this heartfelt and feel-good video,” while another wrote, “Many many congratulations. Finally you meet him ……. With boxer you are also be a good actress OMG….. God bless you”

One of the fans commented, “Congrats. You deserve more than anyone else to meet him personally.” Another fan wrote, “Congratulations champ. You deserve it. Your expressions.”

In May, when Nikhat won big, Salman wished her on Twitter. To this, Nikhat replied, “Being a die hard fan girl, It’s one of my favourite dream that has come true. I could never believe that @BeingSalmanKhan would tweet for me. I’m so much humbled. Thank u so much for making my win more special . I’ll savour this moment forever in my heart.”

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan star then replied, “Just don’t knock me out . Lots of love .. Keep doing what u doing n keep punching like my hero Sylvester Stallone.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is currently busy shooting for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It also stars Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill in key roles. He also has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. Apart from this, he will be seen with Jacqueline Fernandez in Kick 2.

