Viral Sensation Kili Paul Attacked with Knife, Sticks, Clubs; Fans Pray For Him

Tanzanian internet sensation Kili Paul, who has become a known face for India after his lip- syncing videos to Bollywood songs went viral, has been attacked by 5 men. He has been injured, and is now being treated.

Kili Pal took to his Instagram stories to share his ordeal. He reveals that he was attacked by 5 unknown men. He tried to defend himself, but was injured and got five stitches. The story read, “I was attacked by 5 people in the movement of defending myself my right-hand toe was injured by a knife and I got 5 stitches and I was beaten by sticks and clubs but thank god I defend myself after beating two people they run away but I was already injured pray for me.” PaparazzoViral Bhayani also shared the post. See it here:

Many took to the comment section to pray for his speedy recovery. One comment read, “Everyone is jealous of people eho attain success and fame at a young age!!😢🔥 MAY HE RECOVER SOON!!🙌” Another person wrote, “God bless you…Get well soon as soon as possible bro.”

A few days back, Kili had lip-synched to the viral song Chaand Baaliyan. It was loved by everyone.

Who attacked him, or what was the reason for the attack has not been known. Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul had become immensely popular after they lip- synced to Raatan Lambiyaan. The 26-year-old stays in the outskirts of Dar Es Salaam, the financial capital of Tanzania, and is a farmer by profession. In a previous interview with us, Kili had said, “I love Bollywood movies. I watch them. I love Salman Khan. He has an amazing style and screen presence. I also like Tiger Shroff. He is very acrobatic and does some cool action."

When he was asked about plans to do Bollywood playback singing, he had said, “I haven’t really thought or planned about it, but if it happens then yes. I’d love to come to India and spend some time there and hopefully meet some Bollywood stars."

We pray for his speedy recovery.

