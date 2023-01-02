Viral! Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates New Year In Alibaug In His First Pic from 2023; Check Here

It's the holiday season and many Bollywood celebrities have jetted off to exotic locations to kick start their New Year with their loved ones. One of them is Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. King Khan has been spotted celebrating the new year at his farmhouse in Alibaug. SRK’s first picture of the year from Alibaug has been doing rounds on the internet. The fans of SRK feel happy to see his first look of the year.

In the picture, the Pathaan actor can be seen standing behind a window, inside his farmhouse. He is seen wearing a black t-shirt. The picture was captured outside from a closed window of the house. Reportedly, the Om Shanti Om actor had a blast on the New Year with his family including his wife Gauri Khan, elder son Aryan, daughter Suhana Khan and younger son AbRam.

Captioning the post, the page wrote, “Shah Rukh Khan blessing our feeds with his first picture of the year from Alibaug." As soon as the picture went viral, fans flooded the comment section with numerous fire and heart emojis.

According to various media sources, Shah Rukh Khan's Alibaug villa is situated on a farm known as Deja Vu Farms. The bungalow is 20,000 square meters in size. The property boasts white interiors and large open spaces, and it was decorated by renowned designer Gauri Khan.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan was most recently seen in a cameo role in Brahmastra: Part 1. In 2018, he appeared in Anand L Rai's Zero.

On the work front, the next be seen in his upcoming movie Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the action movie will be released in theatres on January 25. Further, the star will also be seen in Jawan and Dunki.

Read all the Latest Movies News here