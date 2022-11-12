Viral! Sidharth Malhotra Sends Love to Jawans As They Dance On Kaala Chashma In Freezing Cold; Watch

Sidharth Malhotra has sent love to Indian soldiers who serve the nation day and night in extreme conditions. The Thank God star reacted to a viral video which sees the jawans grooving to Kaala Chashma from his film Baar Baar Dekho. The viral video sees Indian soldiers shaking their legs on the peppy dance number picturised of Sid and Katrina Kaif.

Taking to Twitter, the Student Of The Year actor wrote, “Dancing in the line of danger #KalaChashma , Love n respect to my fellow jawans , So inspiring #JaiHind 🇮🇳💪.”

Dancing in the line of danger #KalaChashma , Love n respect to my fellow jawans , So inspiring #JaiHind 🇮🇳💪 https://t.co/u8yhvDJ860 — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) November 12, 2022

Soon after the clip was posted by Sid, scores of his fans chimed into the comments section to shower love and give respect to the Indian soldiers. One of the fans wrote, “So proud of our jawans 💪🔥 Jai Hind,” another commented,”So proud of our jawans 🔥

#JayHind.”

Another Sid fan wrote, #KalaChasma at the Height of 13000 ft in Machel Sector, “North Kashmir 🙏🇮🇳 Indian Army jawans are totally killn’it with their moves on #KalaChashma 😎.”

The popular song Kaala Chashma went viral on a worldwide scale. Everyone is grooving to the party song, even people from other countries. The dancing group Quick Style from Norway, performed the upbeat song at a wedding and became wildly popular on social media for their moves.

Sidharth Malhotra has been hitting the headlines lately for his romance rumours with Kiara Advani. Although they have never opened up about their relationship, with their constant spotting at each other’s house and on red carpets together, fans are sure that they are much more than just friends. In fact, there has been a buzz that the Shershaah stars will tie the knot in December.

A source close to Sidharth Malhotra told Pinkvilla that the Shershaah jodi has been scouting wedding locations for a month and we have learnt that one of the luxurious properties that Kiara and Sid contacted was Chandigarh’s The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa & Resorts, it is the same location where Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa had got married. Source added, “They (Kiara and Sidharth) also gave a thought on changing the destination to Goa but considering Sidharth’s big-fat Punjabi family, the plan of tying knot in Goa was dropped.”

On the work front, Sidharth will also star next in Yodha, Mission Majnu, and Indian Police Force.

Read all the Latest Movies News here