Viral: Sonali Patil Dancing To Main Kolhapur Se Aayi Hoon In A Purple Saree

Sonali Patil is quite active on Instagram. She often shares various pictures or reels featuring herself to stay connected with her fans. The actress, on Sunday, stole the show on the Internet. She shared a dance video of herself in her usual Kolhapuri style. Her dance video is currently going crazy viral on social media.

Over the weekend, Sonali shared an amazing footage of herself dancing to Madhuri Dixit’s song Mai Kolhapur Se Aayi Hoon from her 1994 film Anjaam on Instagram. Along with the video, the actress greeted her fans and wrote the lyrics of the song with red heart icons: “Main Kolhapur Se Aayi Hoon.”

Minutes after Sonali posted the clip, fans started dropping comments on her post. Some called her “Kolhapur mirchi” while others described her as the “queen of Kolhapur.” The video has, as of now, received over sixty thousand views and more than ten thousand likes.

In Marathi Bigg Boss Season 3, Sonali, who is originally from Kolhapur, ruled the hearts of viewers with her personality and beauty. After appearing in the reality show, she has earned a huge fan base.

Sonali is very famous for her short videos and reels. She has also made a name for herself in the Marathi entertainment industry by acing versatile roles.

Sonali made her acting debut in 2018 with the Marathi TV show Julta Julta Julty Ki. She played the role of Rekha in it. In 2020, she played the protagonist in the show Vaiju No 1. In the series Vijayanti, she is featured as a quick-witted girl who has unique solutions to every problem. She has also worked in the crime thriller show Devmanus and the film Aaron.

