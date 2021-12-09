Viral Tanzanian Sibling Duo Charms Netizens By Lip-syncing Katrina Kaif's 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani'

The popular African brother-sister duo – Kili Paul and Nimi Paul – have often gone viral for their lip-syncing videos to hit Bollywood songs. After posting some trending videos on hit chartbusters like Raatan Lambiyan and Kusu Kusu, the duo has come up with another super awesome video. This time, they performed on the song Tip Tip Barsa Pani from the film Sooryavanshi. Besides lip synching, the duo also managed to reenact the original dance steps as well.

The video starts with Nimi lip-syncing the initial lyrics of the song and then slowly paving the way for her brother Kili. The brother danced flawlessly, as he perfectly imitated Katrina Kaif’s moves in Tip Tip Barsa Pani.

Shared on Kili’s Instagram account, the caption of the post read, “It’s been a hit since it came out.” Kili also tagged Katrina and Akshay Kumar in his post, while music producer Tanishk Bagchi and T-Series also got a mention.

The Instagram Reel has garnered more than 5 lakh views with nearly 55,000 likes. Users were in great awe of the siblings performing in such an effortless manner. “This is so amazing, lots of love from India,” said one while another commented, “You always surprise me ..you both are awesome.”

Kili Paul’s bio describes him as a dancer and a content creator with 1.6 million followers on Tik Tok application.

Have a look at the duo performing on Shreya Ghohal’s single Pyaar Karte Ho Na. The innocent looks of both the siblings lip syncing to the song are sure to bring a smile on your faces.

Let’s see what the brother-sister duo has in store for their fans.

