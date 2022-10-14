Viral: Thala Ajith Kumar’s Adventurous Bike Trip in Thailand

Ardent fans of Tamil star Thala Ajith Kumar will surely be aware of his passion for road trips and biking adventures. Ajith Kumar often makes headlines with his biking expeditions as much as he does for his blockbuster films. The actor recently left social media buzzing when he posted photos from his recent Himalayan bike trip across hilly terrain, which included beautiful locales like Srinagar, Ladakh, Rishikesh and Manali. After returning from the trip, he kicked off the shooting of his upcoming film, titled Thunivu, directed by H Vinoth.

However, this time around, Ajith Kumar got the chance to blend his passion with his work as one of the shoot schedules of Thunivu was held in Thailand. Since the Valimai star makes sure to ride a bike wherever he goes, he was able to do so in Thailand as soon as his shoot schedule ended. Social media is now flooded with photos from his Thailand bike trip. Ajith was spotted wearing an uber-cool jacket in the pictures.

Check out some of Ajith Kumar’s photos from Thailand below:

Director Vignesh Shivan also shared a photo of the actor on Twitter.

A Storm before the calm 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩😍😍😍😇😇😇🤩🤩🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/yhRZufalFP — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) October 13, 2022

Ajith Kumar has been associated with a lot of sports and adventure activities. He has bagged medals in state-level shooting competitions and is also an avid motorcar racer, having participated in the 2010 MRF racing series.

Meanwhile, the makers of Thunivu announced that the film’s Bangkok shoot schedule has been wrapped up. The upcoming movie is a heist action thriller and is expected to release on the occasion of Pongal next year. Thunivu will clash with Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu at the box office.

