Viral Video: Actress Sai Tamhankar Asks This Most Relatable Question To Girls

Sai Tamhankar is one of those actresses who have carved out a niche for themselves in both Marathi and Hindi films. She enjoys a considerable fan following on social media and her bold as well sassy posts always leave her fans amused. A recent video of the actress has gone viral in which she is accompanied by her close friend Malini Agarwal. It was posted by Malini on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malini Agarwal (MissMalini) (@maliniagarwal)



In the video, Sai and Malini are seen lip-syncing to dialogues. The question that flashes below is ‘Why do you never wash your favourite bras’ to which they lip sync to a dialogue by Shah Rukh Khan from the film Anjaam saying ‘Achha lagta hai. Bohot Mazaa aata hai (I like it. It is a lot of fun).” The post’s caption read, “If another washing machine destroys our fancy lingerie, imma kill somebody. Girls, how long has it been since you washed yours?”

The post was an instant hit with women who felt the post was much relatable as it basically intended to talk about how lingeries may get damaged due to frequent use of washing machines. Many said they preferred to hand wash their lingerie than using a washing machine while a few others said they do not use a detergent powder but a shower gel instead.

A lot of comments simply said ‘relatable’. Well, it is not every day that celebrities come online to talk about lingerie and hence this bold video is making a lot of buzz. Recently, a few photos of the actress in a black top and long white skirt also went viral.

Sai recently won the Best Supporting Actress Award for the film Mimi, directed by Laxman Utekar, at the IIFA awards 2022. She shared screen space with Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi in the film.

