Viral Video: Elderly Woman Questions Jr NTR’s Response on NTRUHS Renaming Controversy

A video in which an elderly woman is questioning Tollywood star Jr NTR over the controversy around the renaming of the NTR University of Health Sciences in Vijayawada is going viral on social media. In the video, during a protest march by former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu headed Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the aged woman is seen criticising Jr NTR.

The Andhra Pradesh government last month named the NTRUHS after former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy, which led to protests by TDP. Opposition leader in the House and TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu called it illogical to change the name of the university after 36 years of its establishment. However, in a tweet Jr NTR, grandson of TDP founder and former CM NT Rama Rao who is popularly known as NTR, said that renaming of the university does not diminish the stature of the legendary leader.

“Both NTR and YSR are great leaders and they have gained immense popularity. Renaming the university does not raise the stature of YSR nor does it lower the respect for NTR. The renaming of the university can’t wipe out the fame NTR has earned in the hearts of the Telugu people,” Jr NTR added in his tweet.

The entire controversy sparked widespread protest from TDP and many party workers questioned the actor’s take on the issue. In the viral video the woman is seen questioning Jr NTR by saying that where was the actor when they (YSRCP) insulted his grandfather.

On the work front, after the record breaking success of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, the actor is now preparing for his next project with Kortala Siva. The successful duo will be coming together again for a movie tentatively titled NTR 30, also referred to as NTR Koratala Siva 2. The film marks the second collaboration between Koratala Siva and Jr NTR after Janatha Garage, which performed well at the box office.

Top showsha video

The much-talked-about movie will be jointly bankrolled by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram under the Yuvasudha Arts banner in association with NTR Arts.

The shooting of the upcoming movie was slated to begin last year, but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and other commitments of both the actor and director.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here