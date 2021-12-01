Viral Video: Kirron Kher Trolls Badshah for His Hairstyle, Asks Him 'Baal Kidhar Hain?'

In the clip, Shilpa is seen saying, "We are waiting for 15 minutes. Kirron Ji, who are we waiting for?”. Kirron replies, ”For Badshah as usual. We are always waiting for Badshah”. The rapper-singer appears at this moment to which Kirron scolds him saying in a mix of chaste Punjabi and Hindi,” I don’t understand Badshah Ji. Tussi aa taan gaye ho par aapko itna time kis cheez mein lagta hai ? Aap zulfein kanghaar rahe they?”

She goes on to say that he doesn't have much hair then what were his make up and hair stylists doing that he spent so much time while others were ready. Kirron also jestingly threatened the rapper that she will complain to his mother for him being late. Badshah was seen later apologizing saying 'galti ho gayi'.

Shilpa looked stunning wearing a dress with green stripes which she paired up with turquoise blue earrings. Kirron looked elegant wearing a light blue saree while Badshah was looking dapper dressed up in a jacket with blue and yellowish coloured patches paired with shades and rings.

Posted with the caption of ‘Baal Baal bache Badshah’ this video has drawn a lot of hilarious responses from the users. Director and choreographer Farah Khan Kunder commented, "I LOVVVV KIRAN" with a heart and a laughing emoji showing her love and delight at getting a glimpse of the actress.

This year has been tough for Kirron as she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer for which she had to undergo treatment. She appears on the judge panel with actress Shilpa Shetty and rapper-singer Badshah.

