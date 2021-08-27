Viral Video: Lara Dutta, In Indira Gandhi Character, Dances on Sets of 'Bell Bottom'

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor’s film “Bell Bottom" premiered on August 19 in theatres. The owners of multiplex and single-screen theatres have high expectations of this film, for they had remained closed for a long time due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The film also stars Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta. Lara has played the role of Indira Gandhi and recently she shared on her Instagram handle a behind the scenes video from the sets of the film.

In the clip, the actor, in her Indira character, is seen performing an amazing dance with Akshay and other team members.

In the caption of the video, she wrote that Madam’s mission was successful. She has also written that only “bell Bottom" can make all of them dance to his tunes. She further said that the video showed some behind the scenes (BTS) fun with the one and only AK. Lara once again reminded the viewers that the film was playing in cinemas now. This video has received comments from her husband Mahesh Bhupathi, Dia Mirza, Huma Qureshi and several fans.

In a recent interview with NBT, the actor she had put in a lot of hard work to bring Indira Gandhi on the celluloid

Lara said that she even saw several interviews of the former Indian Prime Minister to understand her way of talking and added her father also helped a lot. She added that since her father was Indira Gandhi’s pilot, she had heard a lot of stories about her since childhood. The inputs given by her father were very useful to her.

Lara added that because she was a daughter of a soldier, patriotism was in her blood. She said that she has always learnt that there is nothing bigger than the country. Her father has fought three wars for the country. She mentioned that she was happy with her work and was now waiting for people’s reactions.

