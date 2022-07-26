Viral Video of Elder Lady Shows There is No Age Limit to Balakrishna Fans

Balakrishna, who is riding high on the success of his film Akhanda, is now collaborating with Gopichand Malineni on his next project, which is allegedly nearing completion. The actor recently reached Konda Reddy Fort in Kurnool. Fans quickly stormed the location in anticipation of their favourite actor.

A video shows an elderly woman whistling with all her might to appreciate the actor. The video proves that Balakrishna has fans of all ages and that there is no age limit to shower love for a celebrity.

The video was shared by the official Twitter page of @RavirockzNTR with the caption, “No Age Limit For Fanism.” Fans quickly took to the comments to show their appreciation for the actor and his fan following.

In other news, a video of the Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishna enjoying lunch with a fan’s family has gone viral on the internet, causing quite a stir. Balakrishna is currently filming for 107 in Kurnool under the direction of Gopichand Malineni.

Balakrishna contacted Sajjad Hussain, the President of the Adhoni Balakrishna Fans Committee, on Monday and invited his family to supper. Balakrishna afterwards had lunch with the family and spoke with them in the hotel. Balakrishna also entertained their toddler, and the images are now becoming popular on the internet.

The film would purportedly feature Balakrishna as a 60-year-old man, with his usual punch lines and edge-of-your-seat action sequences.

The film’s working title is NBK107, and the final title has yet to be announced. Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar, Sreeleela, Kannada star Duniya Vijay, Honey Rose, and Lal Paul will also play major parts in the film.

Rishi Punjabi is in charge of the film’s cinematography, while S.thaman, who composed the blockbuster background score and songs for Akhanda, is in charge of the music. The film has a huge budget of Rs 70 crores, and the trailer will be released shortly.

