Viral Video Shows Terence Lewis Touching Nora Fatehi Inappropriately, Actress Says it’s Morphed

A clip from the show India’s Best Dancer is going viral on social media for all the wrong reasons. In the clip from the dance show, which has Nora Fatehi and Terence Lewis as judges, it can be seen that Terence is touching Nora inappropriately.

Since the clip surfaced on social media, many users are irked and are bashing Terence for the seemingly inappropriate act. Several Twitter users were furious at him and used derogatory terms for Terence.

Please name and shame this rascal. This is certainly some talent show and he's definitely some host. Who. https://t.co/AxfpxOsfUt — Big Daddy Vin (@vinsinners) September 26, 2020

However, Nora has come to his defence, hinting that the clip which shows that Terence touched her in an improper manner has been morphed.

Terence posted a picture on Instagram where he can be seen carrying Nora in his arms. The photograph is from the dancing show India’s Best Dancer of the time when both the judges performed together. Nora and Terence are both dressed in traditional Indian attires.

The caption of his Instagram post is the story of a monk who carried a woman across a river in his arms. The caption says that the disciple of this monk gets disturbed with the idea of their master touching a woman — something that goes strictly against a monk’s pledge. Terence ended the post saying that replying to his disciples, the monk said that he carried the woman across the river and left her there. He asked them if they are still carrying her.

Replying to this interesting story, Nora said that in the time of video morphing and photoshop that is done to generate memes, she is glad that Terence has not let the negativity affect him and also remained poised and dignified.

She wrote, "Thank you Terrence! In todays time of social media video morphing and photoshop effects for meme purposes.. im glad you have not let it bother you and you have remained poised and dignified! This too shall pass you and geeta maam have been so respectful with me and have made me feel so loved and accepted as a judge on the show, its been a great life learning experience! Stay blessed."

Nora added that she has always felt respected, loved and accepted by Terence and the other judge Geeta Kapoor. The Dilbar famed dancer Nora replaced Malaika Arora as a judge after the latter tested Covid-19 positive earlier this month.