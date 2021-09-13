Viral Videos of Sidharth Shukla’s Lookalike Take Internet by Storm

The news of actor Sidharth Shukla‘s sudden demise in the early hours of September 2 left his fans shattered and in a state of complete shock. Even after 10 days of the incident fans haven’t been able to absorb the news. Social media has been flooded with posts and videos about the actor as his fans see it as a gateway to revisiting the late actor’s memories. Now, videos of a lookalike of the actor have gone viral.

Instagram user Chandan Wilfreen who calls himself ‘junior Sidharth Shukla’ is a fan of the actor and his profile is filled with videos where he is seen copying Sidharth’s actions. From Sidharth’s dressing to his looks, Chandan copies his style and users can’t stop noticing the resemblance between the two. While some users complimented Chandan for his videos, there were also a few who called his antics rubbish and lashed out at him for playing with the emotion of the fans.

Sidharth, who started off his career as a model and later featured in television shows, made his own place in the industry over the years. The peak of his popularity came after his participation in Colors TV’s reality show Bigg Boss 13. Fans loved his aggressive attitude and bonding with fellow contestant Shehnaaz Gill and the duo was fondly called SidNaaz by their fans. Their chemistry continued even outside the Bigg Boss house and the duo was often seen making public appearances together and even featured in music videos.

Sidharth’s career graph showed a sudden rise after he was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 13. Then garnered more popularity for the web series Broken But Beautiful 3. In fact, one of his music videos where he featured with rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz is yet to be released.

