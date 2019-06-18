Virasat Actress Pooja Batra Finds Her Soulmate in Tiger Zinda Hai Actor Nawab Shah, See Pics

It's never too easy to find the one with whom you wanna spend the rest of your life. However, it seems like Pooja Batra, who is known for her movie Virasat, has found love in Tiger Zinda Hai actor Nawab Shah. While Pooja is yet to make it official, Nawab has shared a series of pictures with his ladylove, declaring his admiration for the ever-so-young actress.

One of the first pictures that the actor shared with the Nayak actress was on the occasion of Eid. Sharing a picture where the actress can be seen holding the hand of Nawab, with a ring on her ring finger, replicating the 'Follow Me To' pose, the actor wrote, "It took 46 years for my soul to be Ready, and then my mate appeared. Eid Mubarak soulmate. Eid Mubarak to all."

On Monday, Nawab shared a picture, in which Pooja can be seen showing her back, holding a hand of the photographer. Nawab captioned the picture, "Happiness." The actor also shared a video clip on Sunday, with the caption, "Sunday Sunshine", where Pooja can be seen opening the curtains of their room's window.

It also seems like the couple keeps travelling a lot. Sharing a picture where the actor can be seen driving a bike on the Rohtang Pass, while the actress can be seen sitting behind him, Nawab said, "We have nothing to lose and a world to see."

A week ago, sharing a picture from their Goa visit, Nawab posted a sun-soaked selfie with Pooja, with the caption, "ONE." He also posted a heart along with the caption, showing that he is much-in-love with the Haseena Maan Jayegi actress. Nawab shared another picture of them riding a bike, where the pair can be seen covering their faces with scarves. He captioned the picture, "Riders on the storm."

One of the earliest pictures declaring his love for Pooja was shared by Nawab on May 22, where he posted a prismatic picture of the Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaye actress, with the caption, "You are what happened When I wished upon a star."

Nawab and Pooja have been part of the film industry for years now. Pooja made her Bollywood debut in 1995, while Nawab entered Hindi films in 1999. It is heartwarming to see the two actors find love in each other.

