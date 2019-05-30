English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Virat-Anushka to KL Rahul-Sonal: Cricketers and Actresses Have Been Fond of Each Other
While Bollywood-cricket love affairs are not something new to both the industries, only a few affairs make it till the end.
Image: Instagram
India loves cricket and Bollywood, and we love it a lot more when we see a probable connection between cricketers and Bollywood stars. Recently, the internet was abuzz with the reports of link-up rumours of KL Rahul and Sonal Chauhan.
Here are some of the successful cricketer-actresses pairs:
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma: Team India captain Virat Kohli met and fell in love with the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’s Anushka Sharma on a commercial ad-shoot. The chemistry between the two clicked instantly. With a few ups and downs, the couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in 2017.
Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge: Chak De! India fame Preeti Sabharwal aka Sagarika Ghatge married Zaheer Khan in November 2017. The news around their affair began when the two walked in as a couple at Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech’s wedding.
Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech: Yuvraj Singh made headlines for his affair with Deepika Padukone and Kim Sharma, however, it was Hazel Keech who won the cricketer’s heart eventually. The couple attended Harbhajan Singh's wedding together and soon after, Yuvraj proposed his lady-love in Bali. The couple has been enjoying a blissful married life since their wedding in November 2016.
Harbhajan Singh-Geeta Basra: Unlike his closest friend Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh has been dedicated to Geeta Basra for three years before marrying her in October 2015. The couple was seen at a lot of parties and events together, but never announced it officially.
Tiger Pataudi-Sharmila Tagore: The most inspiring and glamorous romance between Bollywood and Cricket has been of Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, also known as the Nawab of Pataudi. Sharmila also changed her name to Ayesha Sultana to marry Mansoor. Despite opposition from both the families, the couple had a blissful married life until the last day of Nawab Pataudi.
