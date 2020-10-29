Virat Asks Anushka If She Has Eaten in Viral Video, Kajal-Gautam's Wedding Festivities Begin

Anushka Sharma had an adorable exchange with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli from the stands during one of his matches. In a video, which is now going viral, Virat is seen on the field as he gestures to his pregnant wife, asking if she has eaten. Anushka, who is in Dubai with the Indian skipper, gave him a thumbs-up from the stands.

The clip is from the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), which is taking place in the UAE. Anushka came to cheer for Virat and his team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday. Anushka was seen in an all-red outfit with a deep V-neckline. She teamed up her dress with large gold hoop earrings.

Popular actress of southern films, Kajal Aggarwal, is all set to marry entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 in Mumbai. The actress took to Instagram to share the news with fans earlier in October and now the couple's wedding festivities have kick-started in a grand manner.

Kajal posted a picture from her mehendi ceremony, which was organised on Wednesday. The event was a private affair and only one pic has surfaced on social media yet that Kajal shared on her Instagram handle. Kajal looks visibly happy and excited for this new phase in her life as she flaunts the deep colour of heena on her hands. She is dressed in a simple green printed salwar kameez for the ceremony.

Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal took a break to soak up the sun and enjoy sea vibes at Egypt and their pictures have left the fans amazed. As the couple is attending the El Gouna Film Festival, the duo has been sharing pictures on the social media.

The actress shared some gorgeous picture of her as she went on enjoying the evening with beau Ali. The actress chose to dress up in a green printed kaftan with a bandana and chunky accessories. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Feeling this @limerickofficial kaftan for an evening out with partner... at the @lamaisonbleueelgouna ...:”

Sanjay Dutt’s fans were concerned a few weeks back when he was undergoing cancer treatment. Few pictures were shared at the time and showed a visibly sick Sanjay who had lost significant weight.

However, the actor has successfully beaten cancer and is back home with family. Spending time with family has done well for Sanjay as he appears better healthwise.

There have been rumours swirling around Gauahar Khan's impending marriage with content creator and dance choreographer Zaid Darbar. The couple is said to be tying the knot in November, with Gauahar's family flying down to Mumbai from abroad to take part in the festivities. However, it still remains to be confirmed whether the duo will actually go ahead with their late November wedding, as reported, or it will pushed to a later date.

Meanwhile, both Gauahar and Zaid were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they landed in the city after their Goa vacation. Gauahar was inside the Bigg Boss 14 house till a few weeks ago and reunited with her rumoured lover Zaid once she was out alongside fellow seniors Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla.

