Virat Kohli Admits This is His Favourite Character Portrayed by Anushka Sharma

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma have, over the years, set some major relationship goals. Coming from two totally opposite fields, they have mended their relationship in the best way possible. We all know that it was not a cakewalk for them, they have had their shares of ups and downs. From parting ways after dating for a couple of years to getting married, Kohli and Anushka’s story makes you believe in love. The two never refrain from showering praises on each other.

In an interview with Vogue India, Kohli had stated that Anushka’s work in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was one of the reasons that made the Indian cricketer fall in love with her. Karan Johar’s 2016 directorial ADHM also starred Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in key roles. Shah Rukh Khan had also made a guest appearance in the film. Kohli said that his wife’s Alizeh in ADHM remains his all-time favourite character.

Taking about their chemistry, the cricketer said, “Our relationship has always been about love, and only love. We feel like we have known each other for ages, not just a few years.”

A few days back, Karan had posted a video on Twitter as Ae Dil Hai Mushkil completed 5 years of its release. Alongside the video, which had small clips from the movie, Karan had penned a heartfelt caption. He wrote, “Of love, friendship, heartbreak and everything in between! The power of ek tarfaa pyaar grows stronger (the power of one-sided love grows stronger) with all your love and passion too.” He further stated that the film, the story, the music album, cast, and the entire team of ADHM is close to his heart. Adding a hashtag of ‘5 years of ADHM,’ the director-producer concluded the post.

Of love, friendship, heartbreak and everything in between! The power of ek tarfaa pyaar grows stronger with all YOUR love and passion too. A film, a story, an album, a cast & team that is close to my dil❤️ #5YearsOfADHM pic.twitter.com/F5caqpEzpj— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 28, 2021

For the record, Anushka was last seen on the silver screen in 2018, in the film Zero. Fans are desperately waiting for the actress to be back in business.

